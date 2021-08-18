Zacks: Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 500,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,274 shares of company stock worth $1,044,723. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 102,116.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 245.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.