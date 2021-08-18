Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $13.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.34 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $9.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $58.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $66.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $68.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,044,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,990 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 542,220 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,732,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

