Zacks: Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

NYSE:INFO traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.68. 111,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,391. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 630.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

