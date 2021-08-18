Zacks: Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in LTC Properties by 92,933.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

