Zacks: Analysts Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after buying an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after buying an additional 486,929 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after buying an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 132,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,538. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

