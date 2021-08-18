Zacks: Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce sales of $330.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.23 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

MGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 68,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,934. The firm has a market cap of $858.33 million, a PE ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

