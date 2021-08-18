Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). Unity Software posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,368 shares of company stock worth $106,785,125.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.11. 64,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,334. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.79. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.08.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

