Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $318.13 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.