Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.52). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $26.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.48 to $27.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($5.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

