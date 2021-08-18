Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,633. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

