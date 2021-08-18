Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $192.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $196.20 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $771.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $807.57 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $850.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

