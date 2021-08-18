Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50. Insperity has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

