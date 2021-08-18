Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOW.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOW by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NOW by 111,070.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NOW by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 499,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $801.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.10. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

