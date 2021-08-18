Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.56. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

