Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post sales of $1.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $8.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 million to $11.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%.

ARDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 37.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 217,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 49.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 346,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 135.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

