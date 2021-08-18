Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $224.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.78. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.