Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.39). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

XGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of XGN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 51,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 15.07. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

