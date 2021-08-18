Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

PROF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $2,546,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,398. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $292.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.13.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

