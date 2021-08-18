Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $311.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.22 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 3.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98,190.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,896 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 70.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,699 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 254.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 87,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.