Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Sell

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

Shares of BGNE opened at $281.53 on Monday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,314,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,150,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,687,872.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.