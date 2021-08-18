Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) to Sell

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

NASDAQ DFH opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $2,859,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,353,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.