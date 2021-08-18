Zacks Investment Research Lowers 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) to Sell

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of YQ stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

