Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 199,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 92,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

