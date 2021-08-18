Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 135,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

