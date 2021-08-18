Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Sell

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIC. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $82,229.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.