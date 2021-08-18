Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to Hold

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $511.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

