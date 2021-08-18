Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Sell

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesco has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

