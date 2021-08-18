Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

VNDA stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $912.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

