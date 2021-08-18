Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) to Hold

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States."

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTAI. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

