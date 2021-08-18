Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ZLDAF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

