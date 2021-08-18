Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.27

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 1872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZENV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Zenvia Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

