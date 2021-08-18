Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $955,315.78 and $2,260.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $986.13 or 0.02152841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.00861188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.