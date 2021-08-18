Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

