Zilla (ZLA) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $317,962.54 and approximately $5,965.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.00842016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00159060 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

