ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $45.51

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.51, but opened at $48.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 99,579 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,199,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

