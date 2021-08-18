ZIMBOCASH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,543.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $6,543.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00124573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00150937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,701.52 or 1.00205676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00894241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

