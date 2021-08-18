Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $345.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.50 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $1,448,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,792 shares of company stock valued at $114,505,876. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.