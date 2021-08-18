Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,994 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $678.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $652.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

