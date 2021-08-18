Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.