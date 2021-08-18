Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $16.71 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.