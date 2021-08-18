Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

