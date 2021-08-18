Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.19% of Regency Centers worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.