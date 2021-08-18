Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 61,467 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Ventas worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 140.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.