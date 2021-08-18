Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.