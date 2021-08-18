Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

