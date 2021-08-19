-$0.03 EPS Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,533,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,935,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion and a PE ratio of -177.56.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

