$0.03 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 645,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,948. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17. Q2 has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,716. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

