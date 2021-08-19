$0.05 EPS Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

EDU stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632,930 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

