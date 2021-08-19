$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Sunrun reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,752. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.11.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.