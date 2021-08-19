-$0.14 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $962,523. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.71. 8,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.74.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.